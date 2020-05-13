Ajay Devgn Shares PSA Featuring Amitabh Bachchan To Empower COVID-19 Survivors

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday shared a PSA featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan urging the people to give mental support to COVID-19 survivors returning home after recovery.

The 51-year-old actor posted a video on Instagram that shows Big B saying, “Coronavirus attacks us in 2 different ways. First is physical and the second is mental attack. The mental attack gives birth to suspicion and doubt, and this doubt is to such extent that we ought to fear the person, who has recovered from the virus.”

Bachchan encouraged people to applaud COVID-19 survivors and encourage them for improved mental health.

Watch Big B’s message on Ajay Devgn’s Instagram post

Sharing the Amitabh Bachchan's PSA on Instagram, the ‘Tanhaji’ actor encouraged people to break the stigma and applaud the spirit of COVID-19 survivors. Devgn’s post garnered more than 50k views within an hour of being shared.

Both the Bollywood stars have been actively educating their fans on the crisis situation through their social media handles. Earlier, Bachchan also shared a short film - 'Family' to raise coronavirus relief funds. The video featured various actors from across the Indian film industry including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Ranbir, Diljit, and Alia Bhatt.

Ajay Devgn shares PSA on Aarogya Setu

Earlier, Devgn had shared a PSA featuring himself as an ordinary citizen under lockdown and as a bodyguard called 'Setu'. Through its message, the actor has urged everyone to download and install the Aarogya Setu mobile app that helps keep an individual safe and aware of the novel coronavirus infection.

The 'Singham' star thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative and also nominated his wife Kajol and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to carry the message forward.

