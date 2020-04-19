Deepika Padukone To Talk About Mental Health With WHO Chief Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories earlier on Sunday and announced her initiative for spreading awareness about mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Om Shanti Om actor shared the program of her live discussion with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus with an aim to prioritise mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond... Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the #COVID19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future," Deepika shared in a post.

Read | Deepika Padukone gains insight about 'hypersomnia', shares it with Ranveer Singh

The Chhapaak star, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, will go live on Instagram with the WHO chief on Thursday at 7.30 pm IST. A year after going public with her diagnosis, the 34-year-old actor launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness around mental health. Deepika Padukone has always promoted the idea of mental well being through her foundation and has spoken about the stigma around people who actually speak up about their depression and anxieties.

Read | Ranveer Singh & 'Cheesy Lover' Deepika Padukone have a fun pizza date; Pics & videos here

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

The actor will be seen next in the Kabir Khan directorial '83 which details the journey of the 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev as he drove the Indian cricket team to its historic victory at the World Cup in 1983. Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev who will be played by her husband Ranveer Singh.

Read | Deepika Padukone watches ‘American Hustle’ starring Bradley Cooper amid lockdown

The actor will be seen in a yet-untitled story along with Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. She is also scheduled to feature in the official Hindi remake of the iconic Hollywood film The Intern along with Hum Tum actor Rishi Kapoor.

Read | Deepika Padukone shares precious handwritten letters from her fans amid lockdown, see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.