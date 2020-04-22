Ajay Devgn Thanks PM Modi For 'personal Bodyguard' Aarogya Setu, Urges Fans To Download

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account and shared a homemade video featuring himself as an ordinary citizen under lockdown and as a bodyguard called 'Setu'. Through its message, the actor has urged everyone to download and install the Aarogya Setu mobile app that helps keep an individual safe and aware of the novel coronavirus infection. Ajay Devgn thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative and also nominated his wife Kajol and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to carry the message forward.

Aarogya Setu app: Everything you need to know

The mobile application has been developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India in the amid the raging COVID-19 crisis. The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19.

What's next for Ajay Devgn?

The actor was last seen on screen in the Om Raut directed period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which released in theatres earlier this year. Ajay Devgn will reprise the role of Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi which was scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but is now postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India. The actor will also be seen in S.S Rajamouli's multistarrer film RRR, Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Badhai Ho fame Amit Sharma's Maidaan.

