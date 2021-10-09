Ajay Devgn Takes 'ultimate Survival Challenge' With Bear Grylls; Watch Teaser

Indians have become more familiar with Bear Grylls after he took many celebrities of the country on an adventure in his trademark style. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the adventurer ventured out with two stars of the film industry, including Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The latest celebrity to go on the thrill-based trip was Ajay Devgn.

The makers unveiled the teaser of the latest episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and there seems to be something exciting for the fans. It showcased actor Ajay Devgn, who is set to go on an 'ultimate survival challenge' and promised that something fierce was in store for all.

Ajay Devgn to star in Into the Wild with Bear Grylls

In the teaser of the latest episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Ajay could be seen, without a glimpse of his face, readying himself to dive into the water with a life jacket on. The Singham star's voice about the show being a 'stage for lions' and that it was 'not a game' was heard in the background.

A visual of a shark in the water, and two people swimming is then shown in the teaser. The stunning visuals of an island, with 'SOS' written on a beach, further stands out in the video.

'Surviving the wild is 'bear'y tough', the caption to the video read. The caption further called him the 'lion of Bollywood' and asked followers on what they felt about his chances to 'make it out fine'.

The episode will premiere on Discovery+ on October 22. It will then be telecast on Discovery channel on October 25.

There are reports doing the rounds that Vicky Kaushal will be the next Bollywood star to feature with Bear Gryllz on the show. Deepika Padukone and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli were other names linked to the venture earlier without any conformation in the past.

Ajay Devgn on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay last starred in the movie Bhuj: The Pride of India, which released on a streaming platform recently. The actor has many other films in his kitty, which include Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan and more. He is also making his digital debut with the web series, Rudra.