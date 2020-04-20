Ajay Devgn Wishes Daughter Nysa On Her Birthday With A Selfie

As Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa grew a year older and turned 17, Ajay had a special wish to share for his little angel. The actor shared a beautiful throwback selfie with his daughter and extended his wishes on the special day.

Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on her birthday

The Shivaay actor shared adorable wishes for his daughter along with a sunkissed picture on Twitter. In the snap, Nysa can be seen smiling and posing while Ajay can be seen clicking the picture. While wishing his daughter on the special occasion, Ajay wrote, “Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe.”

Happy Birthday dear daughter🎂Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/2K3VrfopOq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, as per reports, Nysa returned from Singapore with mother Kajol before the Coronavirus lockdown. Since then, she has been staying at home with her parents and little brother Yug.

Read: Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan Urge Those Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Donate Blood

Read: Ajay Devgn's BTS Photos From 'De De Pyaar De' That You Must Check Out

Several fans of the star flooded the comment section with their wishes for Nysa and also praised the cute picture posted by Ajay. One of the users sent her beautiful wishes and wrote, “Happy Birthday I wish you have good health and many more bdays to come in your life.stay pretty and beautiful, stay a happy family, stay our best friend forever God blessed you all always.”

Happy Birthday I wish you have a good health and many more bdays to come in your life.stay pretty and beautiful ,stay a happy family, stay our bestfriend forever God blessed you all always — Diya 😍💃💃😍 (@DiyaMehroliya) April 20, 2020

Happy Birthday to papa's beloved daughter Nysa. Stay blessed stay happy. God bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity. ❤️❤️❤️ — Shaka Diljale (@Shakadiljale) April 20, 2020

Many many happy returns of the day dear Nysa .. Happy birthday 🥳 #StayHomeStaySafe — Tanhaji Roaring Now (@AjayDevgnLoverr) April 20, 2020

Wish you many many happy returns of the day happy birthday too nyasa ajaydevgan daughter prinses — Vipul.AJ.FAN.772312 (@Vipul46992021) April 20, 2020

Read: Ajay Devgn's 'Zakhm' Marked The Last Film For Mahesh Bhatt As A Director; Read Trivia

Read: Sonakshi Sinha & Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Action Jackson' Had Some Good Tracks | Check Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.