Ajay Devgn To Turn Action Director For His Next Film 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'?

With the unlock phase now running, several filmmakers are planning on returning to the sets with the necessary precautions in place. Even Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India will reportedly be completing the scenes left to shoot. However, in a recent development, Ajay Devgn will reportedly be seen not just as the lead actor but also as an action director.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn’s Movies On Netflix That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Will Ajay Devgn turn action director for Bhuj: The Pride Of India?

If recent reports are to be believed, then Ajay Devgn is eager to return to the sets of Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The reason is that the film will have him not just as an actor but will also see him stepping into the shoes of an action director. Reportedly, in the previous schedule of Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Ajay Devgn had choreographed two intense fight sequences.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn And Kajol’s Most Iconic Songs From The 90s

In the first scene, Ajay Devgn is seen in a hand-to-hand fight with a couple of spies in the film. In the next fight sequence, Ajay Devgn fights off the antagonists, Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar. However, reportedly, Ajay Devgn stepped in after the action director for Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Peter Hein was unavailable. The makers of Bhuj: The Pride Of India had already booked the location for the shooting and hence, did not want to delay it further. The makers then requested Ajay Devgn’s help who promptly jumped on board.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn To Play Gangster Karim Lala In SLB’s Next?

Reportedly, the entire team of Bhuj: The Pride Of India has only a few scenes left to shoot. This will be wrapped up in a week. Reportedly, there is also a two-day shooting with the lead actor, Ajay Devgn left which will be wrapped soon.

Ajay Devgn is the son of a popular action director, late Veeru Devgan. Veeru Devgan has choreographed iconic fight scenes for films like Mr Natwarlal, Ek Khiladi Bawan Pattey, Phool Aur Kaante, Jigar, etc. He was even the director for Ajay Devgn starrer Hindustan Ki Kasam.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film will see Ajay Devgn play the role of IAF leader, Vijay Karnik. Bhuj: The Pride Of India will trace the story of how Vijay Karnik constructed an airbase in Bhuj with the help of 300 local women.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan’s 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' & Ajay Devgn’s 'De De Pyaar De' Sequels Confirmed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.