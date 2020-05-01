Ajay Devgn’s Movies On Netflix That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Ajay Devgn is one of the most popular and influential actors in the industry today. Over the years, he has been a part of several hit films. Devgn has received numerous awards and accolades including the Padma Shri award. Some of his most successful films include Dilwale, Singham, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara and many more. Here are some of his films that you can catch up on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Ajay Devgn’s movies to watch on Netflix

1. Drishyam (2015)

Ajay Devgn played the role of a protective father in the Nishikant Kamat directorial. The film also starred Tabu and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film was a remake of the 2013 hit Malayalam flick by the same name. Drishyam opened to a positive response from the audience as well as critics. It was a hit at the box office too.

2. Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010)

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai saw Ajay Devgn don thee role of a smuggler, Sultan Mirza. The film was loosely based on the Mumbai underworld. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film was a huge hit at the box office and a sequel titled Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! was released in 2013.

3. Raajneeti (2010)

Directed by Prakash Jha, this political thriller starred Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. Raajneeti’s primary plotline was reportedly inspired by the Hindu mythology, Mahabharata. The film turned out to be a hit at the box office and a sequel to the same is currently in the talks.

4. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, starring Ajay Devgn, was directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal and Tusshar Kapoor in prominent roles. It went on to become a successful franchise and currently has five films as part of the series.

