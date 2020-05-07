Kartik Aaryan’s 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' & Ajay Devgn’s 'De De Pyaar De' Sequels Confirmed

With the current coronavirus lockdown, many shoots and releases of films have come to a standstill. This has adversely affected the film business. However, Bhushan Kumar has been discussing taking hit films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De forward. The producer recently spoke about the same.

Bhushan Kumar on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De sequels

Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De had hinted a sequel towards its climax. When quizzed whether the audience will see a sequel to the same, Bhushan Kumar reportedly confirmed it. He added that the director Luv Ranjan and he definitely have a sequel in mind for De De Pyaar De.

However, this will not be the only film that Bhushan Kumar is bringing a sequel. Kartik Aaryan’s hit film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will also be having a sequel coming up. While talking about the same, Bhushan Kumar added, “It’s a great franchise to take forward”. The 2018 romance comedy film was an exceptional game changer and helped Kartik Aaryan establish himself in the industry. Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety was also a big success for Nushrat Bharucha.

Bhushan Kumar spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic has been affecting his business. T-Series had numerous projects lined up for back to back releases for a year and a half and now everything has come to a halt. The sequel to Satyamev Jayate starring John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar’s wife, Divya Khosla Kumar was set to start shooting last month. Even Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India was in its final shooting and now all of that has been put on hold.

Talking about the same, Bhushan Kumar added that it indeed is a financial blow for his company. He added that since his company, T-Series does not take loans from banks they do not have a pilling interest. Bhushan Kumar even pointed out to how even after all this ends, one will still be sceptical of going to theatres out of fear.

