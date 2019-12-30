Ajay Devgn Reveals Why Working With Ranveer And Akshay Wasn't Difficult For Him

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently released a short video celebrating one year of the Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. In the video, there is a mention of Singham as well as Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and brings both Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn to the silver screen. The video gave an insight into the movie, which is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Check out the video here.

Ajay Devgn wasn't uncomfortable working with Akshay-Ranveer

According to a leading news daily, Akshay Kumar stated that working for the collaborative part of the movie was rather fun. He even said that the set of the film felt like a picnic, while director Rohit Shetty was their partner in crime.

Ajay Devgn seconded Akshay Kumar’s opinion and added that it felt nostalgic to work with Kumar and that it felt like himself and Khiladi Kumar took off from where they left. He even added that having started their Bollywood journey only a year apart, the two have witnessed each other’s journey. He also added that there is mutual respect between the two. Adding Ranveer to the equation 'was a house on fire' according to Ajay.

While talking about how it is uncomfortable it is for two leading actors to share the same screen space, Devgn mentions that it wasn't difficult for the trio at all. He was heard saying that the three of them are very secure actors who had no issues working together. He even went on to say that since Singham and Simmba have become desi cop superheroes, he is sure that Sooryavanshi will also be a hit amongst the audiences. Ajay Devgn believes that it is a great idea to bring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and himself together for an entire film. He revealed that the script for the same is being developed and that 'it will happen'.

