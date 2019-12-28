Sooryavanshi Sneak Peek Revealed As Rohit Shetty's Simmba Turns 1

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is the third installment of the director's cop universe and fans of Shetty films are excitedly waiting for the power pack cop action movie. Earlier on Saturday, the makers of the Akshay Kumar starrer took to Instagram to commemorate one year of the release of Ranveer Singh film Simmba and gave a little sneak peek of the upcoming film in a video.

The update had been shared by all the actors of the cop-universe including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar with the caption that read, "#RohitShettyCopUniverse celebrates 1 year of Simmba with the power-packed trio Singham, Simmba and #Sooryavanshi. Get ready...aa rahi hai police, 27th March, 2020!"

Recently, Akshay Kumar posted a photo with Rohit Shetty on the last day of filming for Sooryavanshi as they posed with a helicopter in the background. Calling it an 'incredible experience', Akshay expressed his delight to be a part of Rohit Shetty's 'cop universe'.

Sooryavanshi, co-produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films, is the fourth film in the director's cop universe.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Rohit Shetty has previously helmed Ajay Devgn-fronted Singham and Singham Returns, as well as Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Both Ajay and Ranveer will make cameo appearances in Sooryavanshi.

Katrina Kaif will be playing the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar in the film and it is scheduled to be released on March 27.

