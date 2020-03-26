Ajay Devgn's Critically Acclaimed Movies That Fans Could Check Out

Ajay Devgn's recent role in the filmTanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has earned him applause from the audience. Throughout his career, he has acted in several critically acclaimed films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Omkara and Raid among others. To know some of his most critically acclaimed movies, continue reading.

Also Read: NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt Starrer Titled 'Rise Roar Revolt'; Watch

Drishyam

Nishikant Kamat directorial film Drishyam is about a man who takes desperate steps to save his family from the dark side of the law. Ajay Devgn was nominated for Popular Award as Best Actor by Zee Cine Awards in 2016 for this film. Tabu was awarded as Best Actor in a supporting role by Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards in 2016.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's Adorable Photos With Wife Kajol You Should Not Miss

Omkara

Omkara film was written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The story is the adaptation of Shakespeare's play Othello. Ajay Devgn was nominated as Best Actor in a leading role by International Indian Film Academy. IMDb gave the film 8.1 stars. The song lyrics of the movie were penned by Gulzar.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's Next With Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Gets A Title

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

A true story of The Legend Bhagat Singh who was a young angry and violent man long for the freedom of his country against British rule in India. Rajkumar Santoshi directed the film, additional dialogues were penned by Ranjeet Kapoor and Piyush Mishra. According to IMDb, Ajay Devgn got his second National Award after Zakhm. The film was highly acclaimed by critics. IMDb rated the movie as 8.1 stars.

Singham

Singham is the most known films of Ajay Devgn with director Rohit Shetty. The story is about an honest policeman who has been transferred into a new town that is controlled by gangsters. The original story was penned by Hari and screenplay is written by Yunus Sajawal. For Annual Central European Bollywood Awards, India in 2012 Ajay Devgn was nominated as Best Actor Popular Award for this film.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The story is based on the great warrior of the 16th century who strategically fought under the great ruler Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Director Om Raut made his directorial debut in Bollywood with this film. IMDb gave the film an 8/10. The movie highly acclaimed by critics as well as by audiences.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Posts A Heartfelt Tribute To Legendary Football Player PK Banerjee

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.