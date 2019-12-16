'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior': Ajay Devgn Starrer's Second Trailer Released | Watch Here

The upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a real-life story based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn will be seen portraying the role of Tanhaji, Kajol as Lakshmi Bai and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Udaybhan Rathod. The movie is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The trailer two of the movie has come out on December 16, 2019. Take a look over here

Read Also| Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Based On Tanaji Malusare To Release In Marathi

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer 2 released

In the second trailer, we can see a new take on the story. All the scenes showcase the importance people played in the life of Tanaji and how and from where he got the strength to fight the Udaybhan Rathod and win the fort back from the Mughals. Many emotional scenes were seen in the second trailer as compared to the first trailer. The second trailer starts with a song that follows narration from actor Sanjay Mishra where he describes India as "sone ki chidiya". After this, we can see the Mughal king using a metaphor to describe the Marathas and the situation of South India and how the Mughal king is frightened of the Marathas.

Read Also| Tanaji Malusare Biopic Will Star Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan And Kajol

In the trailer, we can see many new scenes that are very likely to be important as the back story for the war and how they changed the course of the war towards the victory of Marathas. A lot of scenes showcased the bond Shivaji Maharaj and Tanhaji had. The trailer also showcased the trust Lakshmi Bai and all others had in Tanaji and how they knew he was a very skilled warrior. In one of the scenes, we can also see Tanhaji proving his skills to those who doubt it. The movie will be releasing on January 10, 2020.

Read Also| Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior: The Story Of The Legend Tanaji Malusare

Read Also| Tanhaji: How Does The Trailer Compare To The Real History Of Tanaji Malusare?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.