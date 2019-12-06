Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Based On Tanaji Malusare To Release In Marathi

Bollywood movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar along with others. The movie is Ajay Devgn’s 100th film and he is leaving no stone unturned for it. Along with the Hindi language, the movie is said to release in the Marathi language too. Read to know more.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to release in Marathi

In an interview with a daily, the director of the film Om Raut opened about it releasing the Marathi. He said that he had pitched it as a Hindi film because the idea was to go global. But Ajay Devgn felt the need to come out with a Marathi version as well to ensure that it reaches the interiors of the state. The film also stars prominent Marathi actors such as Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Shashank Shende. Additionally, Om Raut has directed a Marathi film

Ajay Devgn, who reportedly tossed the idea, talked about it in an interview with a news portal. Ajay said that it is his privilege to be able to share the story of this brave warrior in his mother tongue, as well as in Hindi. He wants Maharashtra to take part in the Warriors’ journey as much as the rest of India. Ajay is also the producer of the film along with Bhushan Kumar.

Om Raut revealed that the Marathi trailer of the film will be launched on December 10, 2019. The film is set to release in 3D too. Talking about the same the filmmaker said that it will be a nice tribute to showcase a Marathi film about a warrior in 3D. He stated that capturing the dialect and cultural nuances were important and they have ensured that the beauty of the language is not lost.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the leader of the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Saif Ali Khan will portray the character of Uday Bhan, commander of Mughal army. Kajol will be seen as Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare. The film will release on January 10, 2020. The trailer of the film has received a great response.

