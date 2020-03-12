Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Runs Successfully At BO Even After 2 Months, Here's The Total Profit

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has turned out to be a phenomenon at the box office. In a rare feat in recent times, the period action has managed to sustain itself for 60 + days at the ticket windows and is also gearing up to complete more than two months. The Om Raut directorial recently completed its eighth week, and earned Rs 1 crore, becoming only the fourth film ever to achieve this feat. However, given that it has been successfully running at the Box Office for two months now, here is the total profit the film has made.

Tanhaji total profit

As per Box Office reports, the film although released digitally has been running with the odd number of shows slated at major multiplexes. As per the latest update, the film has earned 279.50 crores and in front of its budget of 125 crores. Till now, it has accumulated an ROI of 154.50 crores, which is equivalent to 123.60% profit.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had already left several other blockbusters behind, by earning over Rs 10 crore in the fifth week, behind only Uri: The Surgical Strike and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The Om Raut directorial might also be among the highest sixth-week grossers, if the weekend collections are anything to go by. Before Rs 300 crore-mark, another film in its path is Kabir Singh, which earned reportedly earned around Rs 280 crore.

The film has left many other hits like 3 Idiots and other Rs 300-crore blockbusters like Sanju, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, among others behind in fifth-week collections.

Ajay Devgn is also one of the producers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which traces the 17th-century Kondhana Fort war between Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army and Uday Bhan, who was Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s guard. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, among others.

