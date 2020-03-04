The Debate
'Tanhaji': Rishi Kapoor Hails Blockbuster After Being Left Mesmerised, Ajay Devgn Reacts

Bollywood News

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' was hailed by Rishi Kapoor after he watched & was left mesmerised. Ajay Devgn too reacted by calling the praise 'humbling.'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Tanhaij': Rishi Kapoor hails blockbuster after being left mesmerised, Ajay Devgn reacts

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is close to completing two months at the box office, but its magic still remains. While the Ajay Devgn-starrer is still finding footfalls in the theatres, the interesting bit is that celebrities have continued to praise it over the past weeks. After Hrithik Roshan hailed the period action film, the latest celebrity to be mesmerised by it was Rishi Kapoor. 

READ: Kajol Refutes Rumours of An Ongoing Feud With Saif Ali Khan Over His 'Tanhaji' Comment

The veteran took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate the team after watching the film. The Agneepath star credited the makers for the ‘sincere efforts’ and ‘passion’. The 67-year-old added that he loved the film for its ‘sheer magic’.  

Kapoor also took the names of the cast members like Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, director Om Raut and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, asking them to ‘take a bow’ for the ‘lovely film.’ 

Here’s the post 

Ajay also replied to the post, thanking Kapoor for his praise and calling it ‘humbling.’ 

Here’s the post 

Rishi Kapoor had worked with Ajay in the 2000 film Raju Chacha, which was also the latter’s production. Meanwhile, Kapoor’s son Ranbir is also set to work with Ajay in a film to be directed by Luv Ranjan. 

READ: 'Tanhaji' Star Neha Sharma, Sis Meet Rohit Sharma At Blockbuster Event, Spark Fun Comments

A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan had termed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as an ‘incredible movie’ and hailed it for the ‘best action ever’, calling Saif ‘brilliant’ and asking Ajay and Kajol to ‘take a bow’. 

READ: Tanhaji Breaking BO Record To Mouni Roy's New Song: Here's All The B'Town News You Missed

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the only film to breach the Rs 100-crore mark this year, and even going to cross the Rs 275-crore mark at the box office. The movie is the biggest hit of Ajay’s career. The major chunk of the collections have been contributed from Maharashtra, where the 17th century war between Chhatrapati Shivaji’s warrior Tanaji Malusare and Mughal’s Udhay Bhan was fought. 

READ: After 'Chhapaak'-'Tanhaji', Ajay Devgn-Deepika Padukone To Clash Again, Akshay Joins Too

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
