'Tanhaji': Rishi Kapoor Hails Blockbuster After Being Left Mesmerised, Ajay Devgn Reacts

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is close to completing two months at the box office, but its magic still remains. While the Ajay Devgn-starrer is still finding footfalls in the theatres, the interesting bit is that celebrities have continued to praise it over the past weeks. After Hrithik Roshan hailed the period action film, the latest celebrity to be mesmerised by it was Rishi Kapoor.

The veteran took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate the team after watching the film. The Agneepath star credited the makers for the ‘sincere efforts’ and ‘passion’. The 67-year-old added that he loved the film for its ‘sheer magic’.

Kapoor also took the names of the cast members like Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, director Om Raut and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, asking them to ‘take a bow’ for the ‘lovely film.’

Here’s the post

Super congratulations to all concerned with “Tanhaji”. Sincere efforts and such passion in the making. Loved the film for its sheer magic. Ajay,Kajol,Saif,Om Raut, Bhushan,Krishan and the entire cast take a bow. Thank you all for a lovely film. pic.twitter.com/cL6KYvvkOW — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 4, 2020

Ajay also replied to the post, thanking Kapoor for his praise and calling it ‘humbling.’

Here’s the post

Thank you Sir for your praise. It’s humbling 🙏 https://t.co/N13hQxW9Jb — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 4, 2020

Rishi Kapoor had worked with Ajay in the 2000 film Raju Chacha, which was also the latter’s production. Meanwhile, Kapoor’s son Ranbir is also set to work with Ajay in a film to be directed by Luv Ranjan.

A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan had termed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as an ‘incredible movie’ and hailed it for the ‘best action ever’, calling Saif ‘brilliant’ and asking Ajay and Kajol to ‘take a bow’.

Thank you Hrithik for your appreciation. All of us at ADFF were passionately involved with Tanhaji. I’m glad you enjoyed it 🙏 https://t.co/E60vutuytf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 19, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the only film to breach the Rs 100-crore mark this year, and even going to cross the Rs 275-crore mark at the box office. The movie is the biggest hit of Ajay’s career. The major chunk of the collections have been contributed from Maharashtra, where the 17th century war between Chhatrapati Shivaji’s warrior Tanaji Malusare and Mughal’s Udhay Bhan was fought.

