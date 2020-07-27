Ajit Pawar's Son Demands CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Case, Writes To Maha Home Minister

After Maharashtra Home Minister ruled out the CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar wrote to the HM and requested him, "to take national emotions into consideration & initiate a CBI investigation" in the actor's death.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Home Minister, Parth Pawar wrote —

"The untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shock waves across the nation. Sushant's death has sadly come to represent the death of aspirations of young Indians who move to Mumbai to fulfill their dreams. I join the youth of this nation in their collective mourning. I have received many e-mails, messages and phone calls from the youth of states like Bihar, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh seeking my intervention in this matter. I understand that youth of this nation demands a logical and fair closure of this case, so that justice is delivered to Sushant. I, therefore, join my voice with millions of youngsters of our country, to humbly urge you to consider referring the said enquiry to CBI. I reiterate that, we have complete faith in the fairness of Mumbai Police but however, the purpose of justice can be served by referring the said enquiry to CBI. I am confident that your good office understands the urgency and emotions around the case and will do utmost to see justice delivered."

With the whole country, especially youth, seeking a proper investigation into the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, I urged Hon. @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji to take national emotions into consideration & initiate a CBI investigation.@HMOIndia @AmitShah @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/NvHk4wH8nV — Parth Pawar (@parthajitpawar) July 27, 2020

