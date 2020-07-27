Ishkaran Writes To Mumbai Police To Collect 'vital Cell-tower Data' In Sushant's Case

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, in his latest correspondence with Mumbai Police, has asked them to collect and preserve all "tower data" from the locality of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flat in Bandra. He tweeted the letters sent to the city police and urged them to keep a record of calls and messages made by people around his flat starting from 6 months before his unfortunate death.

His letter stated that it is imperative to maintain records of the vital data before the cellphone companies delete them from their database. Ishkaran Singh Bhandari has directed Mumbai Police "to collect, preserve and examine all 'dump data' and data of 'cell-tower dump' of the tower location of Late Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment location in Bandra, during the period starting from 6 months prior to the incident till today, with the scrupulous emphasis on one week prior and one week after his mysterious death"

Dear @MumbaiPolice it’s is urgent to get all Tower data, so we know who all were around Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flat

&

to whom calls, messages made before & after 14th June.



Hope it’s already done or vital data maybe lost.



Have also sent at official email & will courier.



RT. pic.twitter.com/UFbLF8gew7 — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 27, 2020

Read | Subramanian Swamy says CBI inquiry of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide inevitable

This is the 3rd instance of correspondence between the lawyer, who is fighting for justice in the actor's death case and Mumbai Police, who are currently investigating the possible reasons for the actor's death. Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari had previously posted a copy of another letter sent by the senior Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy to the Mumbai police on Twitter, seeking urgent sealing of the late actor's flat.

Read | Mahesh Bhatt to be summoned in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Maharashtra Home Minister

In the letter addressed to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Subramanian Swamy had demanded urgent sealing of Sushant's flat which could be a hub of evidence for the investigation stating that the action needed to be taken under notable Sections of the Model Police Manual as formulated by the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

Dr @Swamy39 letter to Mumbai Police, refers to my letter for sealing of flat & urges action! pic.twitter.com/UsoejmN2RX — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 22, 2020

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari feels voice being 'suppressed'

'Sealing of flat needed to preserve evidence'

In the tweet, Ishkaran revealed that the letter was dispatched back on July 15, 2020, but no response from the Mumbai police has been received yet. The subject of the letter reads - 'Media reports that flat, where the Sushant Singh Rajput was found asphyxiated, is not strictly sealed. Request for preserving the crime scene by sealing it.' The letter furthermore makes three requests to the Mumbai Police which have been listed below -

If not already sealed - to seal the Crime Scene i.e the flat of late Sushant Singh Rajput, until the conclusion of the investigation.

If already sealed - to keep the aforesaid Crime Scene seated until the conclusion of the investigation.

To make public the information with regard to the sealing of the aforesaid Crime Scene - as the rumours about the same are in effect of creating panic and vitiating the Public Confidence in the State Machinery responsible for maintaining Law and Order.

Read | Subramanian Swamy writes to Mumbai Police, demands sealing of Sushant Singh Rajput's flat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.