'Ajnabee' Producer Vijay Galani Passes Away; Shocked Celebs Pay Tributes

Producer Vijay Galani, known for his work in numerous hit films of Bollywood, has passed away. Galani had produced films like Veer, Ajnabee, Hungama, among others, and distributed films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Tributes poured in for the producer as soon as the news surfaced on social media.

He was reportedly suffering from cancer. As per media reports, the death took place in London where he had gone for treatment. He, along with his family, had headed to the United Kingdom for a bone marrow transplant, reports claimed.

Veteran producer Ramesh Taurani penned a special note. The producer termed it as 'unfortunate' and 'saddening' that his 'dear friend' had passed away.

"May his soul rest in peace.. deepest condolences to his family and friends," read his message. He also used the hashtag 'RIP Vijay Galani.'

He worked with Galani on the film Ajnabee. They had also collaborated on the film LoveShhuda, which starred Girish Kumar, son of producer Kumar Taurani.

Actor-producer of the TV industry, JD Majethia called Vijay Galani his 'dear friend, colleague, and producer.' He added that he could not believe the news.

RIP dear friend,colleague ,producer Vijay galani. Still cant believe it 🙏 — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) December 30, 2021

Vijay Galani films

Galani has been associated with the film industry for three decades. He had made his debut as a producer with the 1992 film Suryavanshi. In 1998, he produced the film Achanak. It starred Govinda and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

One of his most popular films was the thriller Ajnabee, directed by Abbas-Mustan, and starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Bipasha Basu. He was also the producer of the film Hungama, which is considered among the classic comedies of the Hindi film industry. The film had starred Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Akshaye Khanna, and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

2005 film Bachke Rehna Re Baba starring Mallika Sherwat and Rekha was among the other films he had backed. He also produced the bid-budget period action film Veer. Among the last films he produced was the film The Power. It starred Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles and was released earlier this year.

As per reports, his daughter Hitika would be making her debut in films.