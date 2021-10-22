Akshay Kumar And Co-stars Wrap Up The Ooty Schedule Of 'Ram Setu'

Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts on Friday to give his fans some news about his upcoming film, Ram Setu. The actor shared a picture of himself with Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev, his co-actors and mentioned that the trio had completed the Ooty schedule of their next release. The actor uploaded a scenic image of the three in Ooty.

Akshay Kumar wraps up Ooty schedule for Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar headed to Instagram and Twitter on Friday to announce to his fans and followers that he has wrapped up the Ooty schedule for Ram Setu. He posted a picture with his co-stars, in which he, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev can be seen looking into the distance. The trio posed against a beautiful background and the actor based his caption on the same.

He wrote, "In the photo - or in life - there’s always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of #RamSetu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin. @jacquelinef143 @actorsatyadev." The film is slated to release theatrically next year and will also air on Amazon Prime Video soon after. Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi on November 5. The film will also star Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and others in pivotal roles.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently posted a picture and himself and her co-star, Akshay Kumar, from the sets of Ram Setu. She uploaded a candid picture from the sets and called it her 'favourite place'. The duo could be seen looking in the direction of the mountains in Ooty as they shot for their upcoming film. The actor mentioned that it was great to be back with the team on the sets of the film. In the caption of the image she wrote, "Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best @akshaykumar #ramsetu." Ram Setu was initially announced in November last year and went on floors in March this year. However, the filming came to a halt after Kumar tested positive for COVID.

Image: Twitter/@akshaykumar