Akshay Kumar Clarifies That He 'accidentally Liked' The Tweet On Jamia Milia Students

Akshay Kumar on Monday distanced himself from a post on Twitter that made fun of Delhi police's action on the students of Jamia Milia after their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Akshay said he had accidentally liked the tweet with the caption,"Badhai Ho... Jamia me Azaadi mili hai". The user had posted a video of showing students running away from police personnel.

"Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as in no way do I support such acts," the superstar said. After his response, #CanadianKumar started trending on Twitter with many criticising the actor for liking the tweet that praised Delhi police.

The police had entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University, where a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, spiralled out of control on Sunday evening. Forty people, including students, policemen and firemen were injured as violence erupted during the protest.

Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2019

As many as 50 students, who were detained amid the protests in the Jamia Millia University on Sunday, were released on wee hours on Monday, Police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday. In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action. Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes. Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

