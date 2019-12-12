Akshay Kumar Brings Twinkle Khanna A Gift That 'touches' Her & You Will Be Left In Splits

While the rising prices of onions is unfortunate, the creative minds have used the crisis to good use to give viewers ‘tears’ of joy, with memes, jokes and much more. And that was also the case when Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The latter was presented onion earrings and she was not too impressed. However, her co-star felt that his wife Twinkle Khanna would love it and brought it home. The author had a fun take on it, quipping how the ‘smallest’ and 'silliest' things can 'touch your heart.'

READ: Twinkle Khanna Says Akshay Isn't Allowed To Make Coffee At Home, Can You Guess The Reason?

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Thursday to share an image of earrings made of small onions. She captioned the post, “My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward.”

Here’s the post

READ: Twinkle Khanna Aka Mrs Funnybones' Post For 'Mr Alex' Will Leave You In Splits

Twinkle is known for her witty posts on social media, and Akshay too is at the receiving end of it sometimes. Recently, the Badshah star had quipped over his attempt at making coffee. “Writers need caffeine almost as much as pencils require graphite:) But..this is the reason why I have never asked him to make a cup of coffee for me again! #throwback #writerswoes,” she had written.

READ: Twinkle Khanna Opines On 'discrimination' Amidst Divided Views On CAB

Meanwhile, after welcoming two children with Twinkle, Akshay is expecting Good Newwz with Kareena. The pair plays a couple in the movie, with chaos taking place along with Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani. Good Newwz releases on December 27.

READ: Twinkle Khanna Shares A Heartfelt Picture With Grandmother Betty Kapadia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.