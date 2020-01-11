Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Promote 'eating Clean', Share 'What's In Your Dabba' Recipes

B-Town couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna took to their Instagram handle to start a campaign — 'What's in your dabba'. The initiative is all about 'eating clean'. The stars also shared the recipes of their healthy treats and further nominated celebrities to share their stories. While Twinkle had yummy beetroot tikkis, Akshay shared his avocado on toast and chia pudding recipe.
Twinkle also nominated Malaika Arora who was seen gorging on Zucchini noodles. Malaika further nominated boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty. Fans praised the campaign and said this helps them understand the concept of 'healthy eating' and also try out the recipes on their own.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's net worth and lucrative earnings
Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here’s a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning 🕺 Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It’s healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein 😋 *Avocado on toast* Mash a ripe avocado. Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it. Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome. Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread. Garnish with pomegranate. *Chia Pudding* Soak 3 teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk, overnight. Add a little honey or cinnamon to it. Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries. Voila Bon Appetit 🙏🏽 Now you know what’s in my dabba, I nominate @katrinakaif @bhumipednekar and @shikhardofficial to give me a peek inside their dabbas. It would be great to know more healthy food options. Don’t forget to share a photo with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @TweakIndia
FIR sought against Akshay Kumar for 'insulting' advertisement
I may occasionally be a ‘VADA PAV-ERED’ girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like these yummy beetroot tikkis! I am also nominating @akshaykumar @malaikaaroraofficial and @iamsonalibendre to let me have a peek inside their dabbas. I'd love to know your favourite healthy treats. Share a photo on social media with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @tweakindia Recipe Corner Wash and grate the beetroot,then sauté in a pan until the water dries out. Add some grated paneer, chat masala, salt, jeera and dhaniya powder and bread crumbs to the beetroot. Add a little oil and mix gently. Then make tikki out of it. Let it rest for 15 minutes, shallow fry in a pan with minimum oil.
Twinkle Khanna flaunts her 'special' birthday present, here's how she will use it
And my quest for vegan, healthy recipes continues ... Thank u @twinklerkhanna @tweakindia for nominating me . So here’s #whatsinyourdabba my style ..... Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce - skin the zucchini, scrape of thin strips lengthwise. In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil, add 2 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, chopped red bell peppers and sauté till soft. Add the zucchini, salt to taste and sauté for a min. Remove and serve with a lime wedge..... I nominate @theshilpashetty @sophiechoudry @arjunkapoor coz I wanna peek into #whatsinyourdabba(p.s all ingredients r locally grown n organic )
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.