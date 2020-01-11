Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Promote 'eating Clean', Share 'What's In Your Dabba' Recipes

B-Town couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna took to their Instagram handle to start a campaign — 'What's in your dabba'. The initiative is all about 'eating clean'. The stars also shared the recipes of their healthy treats and further nominated celebrities to share their stories. While Twinkle had yummy beetroot tikkis, Akshay shared his avocado on toast and chia pudding recipe.

Twinkle also nominated Malaika Arora who was seen gorging on Zucchini noodles. Malaika further nominated boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty. Fans praised the campaign and said this helps them understand the concept of 'healthy eating' and also try out the recipes on their own.

