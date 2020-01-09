Twinkle Khanna Flaunts Her 'special' Birthday Present, Here's How She Will Use It

Twinkle Khanna's love for words is obvious with her witty writing in the many books that she has written as well as the hilariously sarcastic columns that the actor-turned-author writes for a leading national daily. Through her Instagram post on Thursday, Twinkle Khanna gave us a glimpse of her bookshelf with her special birthday gift set right at the center of it. A white colored typewriter had been the prized possession gifted to the actor on her birthday in December last year and she plans to use it to write books in the old fashioned way.

She captioned the post saying, "A special birthday present finds its way into my heart and within my bookshelf. Now I suppose I have to learn to write books the old fashioned way:) #typewritertales"

Take a look at her post:

Twinkle is pretty active on social media and shares images of what catches her attention throughout the day. Recently, the onion prices went soaring high due to inflation. Akshay Kumar who had been busy promoting his film Good Newwzz, returned with a gift that seemed to touch Twinkle's heart. She shared a picture of onion earrings that Akshay Kumar got back from a shoot while promoting his film. He told her he thought those earrings would make her happy and yes they did, she mentioned in the caption that the onion earrings touched her heart.

Take a look:

On the professional front

Twinkle Khanna has written books like Mrs.Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving and all of them have been well received by readers. She is also a guest columnist for a leading newspaper, an interior designer and often voices her opinions about different matters in a witty manner that she is known for. She is married to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and they share two children, 17-year-old son Aarav and 7-year-old daughter Nitara.

