Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna's Net Worth And Lucrative Earnings

Good Newws actor Akshay Kumar tied the knot with his International Khiladi co-star Twinkle Khanna in 2001. The couple has been married since and has a son and a daughter together. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are arguably one of the most powerful as well as a bankable couple. The couple has done exceptionally well in their respective careers. Check out the couple’s net worth here.

Akshay Kumar net worth

Having done more than 100 films in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar’s career spans over a period of about 30 years. As of 2019, Akshay Kumar is the highest-paid actor in Indian and the fourth highest-paid actor in the world, according to Forbes.

The actor has won the National film award in 2017 for best actor for his film Rustom. He is the recipient of the fourth highest civilian award in India, Padma Shri in the year 2009. It has been reported that Akshay Kumar’s approximate net worth is around Rs 1870 crore, which is somewhere around USD 250 million to USD 275 million.

Twinkle Khanna net worth

Twinkle Khanna, apart from being a former actor is also a published author as well as a newspaper columnist. She is also an interior designer and a film producer, having produced the national award-winning film Pad Man. It has been reported that Twinkle Khanna's estimated net worth is expected to be around USD 47 million.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

According to reports, Akshay Kumar met Twinkle Khanna on the sets of a photoshoot for a popular magazine. It has been reported that the couple started dating while they were shooting for their movie International Khiladi in 1999. Twinkle Khanna revealed on Koffee with Karan that she made a pro and cons list before getting married to Kumar. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married in 2001 and have been inseparable since.

