Akshay Kumar Drops Video Announcing OMG 2 Teaser Release Date | Watch

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 will be released in theatres on Independence Day weekend. The film’s character posters have created much excitement about the upcoming film. Now, the actor has announced the film’s teaser release date. He also shared a short clip of himself as lord Shiva, the character he will essay in it.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 will clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office on August 11.

The film is a sequel to the 2012 release OMG - Oh My God, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

OMG 2 stars Yami Gautam as a lawyer, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil.

OMG 2 teaser out on this date

In the OMG 2 teaser clip, Akshay Kumar walked towards the camera. As lord Shiva, he sported dreadlocks tied in a bun. He had ash rubbed on his forehead, neck and arms. The throat was coloured blue, which was a reference to lord Shiva's name Neelkanth. The end of the video revealed that OMG 2 teaser will be out on July 11.

This was just another glimpse of Akshay as lord Shiva in OMG 2. All this while, his look in the film with dreadlocks has stoked major anticipation among the viewers. It should be noted that OMG (2012) saw Akshay playing the role of lord Krishna.

Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam in OMG 2

Earlier, the character poster of Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti Sharad Mudgal was released on social media. The Mirzapur actor rode a two-wheeler and folded his hands in what appeared to be a religious gathering.

(Pankaj Tripathi has joined the OMG franchise and will play the role of Kanti Sharad Mudgal | Image: Pankaj Tripathi/Instagram)

Yami, on the other hand, will play the role of a lawyer in OMG 2.

(Yami Gautam will co-star opposite Akshay Kumar for the first time in OMG 2 | Image: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

OMG 2 to depart from religious theme?

The prequel of OMG 2 titled OMG, revolved around an atheist man (played by Paresh Rawal) who decides to take legal action against God. However, his faith is restored when Lord Krishna (played by Akshay Kumar) assists him in exposing fraudulent individuals.

In OMG 2, Akshay Kumar returns in a different avatar and will portray lord Shiva. The sequel will touch upon the subject of sex education, as per reports.