Yami Gautam To Battle For The Truth In Akshay Kumar Starrer OMG 2

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his next film OMG 2 on Independence Day weekend, has been sharing character posters keeping fans updated. On Thursday, Yami Gautam's look on social media was unveiled. The poster also revealed what character the actress will play in it.

3 things you need to know

Akshay Kumar will play Lord Shiva in OMG 2.

It is rumoured that the film will be based on sex education.

OMG 2 will clash with Gadar 2 at the box office on August 11.

Yami Gautam to battle for the truth in OMG 2

Yami Gautam will play the role of a lawyer in OMG 2. Kamini Maheshwari, her character will battle for the truth. In the poster, the actress held a piercing gaze as she stood inside a courtroom. The caption hinted that the OMG sequel will be in line with the first installment. OMG's (2012) premise was based on searching for the truth about God.

Akshay's caption to the post read, "Truth is what can be proved," which was an instant callback to the original film.

(Akshay Kumar shared this poster | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's looks revealed

A few days ago, Akshay revealed the first look of Pankaj Tripathi from the film. The Mirzapur actor seemed to be playing a common man, Kanti Sharan Mudgal. The Ram Setu actor also shared his new look as Lord Shiva in which he appeared in dreadlocks.

(Akshay Kumar to play role of Lord Shiva | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film also stars Arun Govil and Govind Namdev in pivotal roles. Arun Govil will reportedly play the role of Lord Ram in the sequel. OMG 2 will release during the Independence Day weekend and will clash with Sunny Deol's highly anticipated Gadar 2, co-starring Ameesha Patel.

OMG 2 to touch upon this social issue in the movie?

Earlier, in an interview with Republic Digital, trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that the film will revolve around the topic of sex education. He added, "The makers have made sure to handle the subject with sensitivity to avoid any controversy or hurting audience's sentiments."