Akshay Kumar Announces Wrap Up Of 'Ram Setu' Schedule, Shares Glimpse Of Shoot Location

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account on Sunday and shared some exciting news with his fans and followers about his next film. The actor revealed that he had wrapped up a schedule of Ram Setu. The actor also shared a glimpse into the location of the shoot and seemed to be in love with it.

Akshay Kumar wraps up schedule of Ram Setu in Diu

The actor who is well known for hit films including his most recent release, Sooryavanshi, is all set to star in yet another film. He shared a picture of himself on Sunday and mentioned that he made 'amazing memories' in Diu as he wrapped up a schedule of the upcoming film. He posed before a water body and the Pani Kotha fortress-jail could be seen in the background. Speaking about the location, he called it an 'incredible gem wrapped in history'. He wrote, "Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu. Natural beauty, lovely people, don’t miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history. Diu tujhe dil diya."

Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu. Natural beauty, lovely people, don’t miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history. Diu tujhe dil diya ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LWck7blngj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 5, 2021

The actor was most recently in Daman shooting for the film with his co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez. The actors met Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu and Lakshadweep's administrator Praful Patel during their time there. Patel shared a few pictures with the actors and wrote, "Bollywood actor and celebrity @akshaykumar and actress @Asli_Jacqueline, who were the guests of Daman for shooting of the film "Ramsetu", met today. Akshay Kumar thanked the U.T administration for immense support & praised the beauty of Daman." Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar, the film will also star Nushrratt Bharuccha in a prominent role.

Bollywood actor and celebrity @akshaykumar and actress @Asli_Jacqueline , who were the guests of Daman for shooting of the film "Ramsetu", met today. Akshay thanked the U.T administration for immense support & praised the beauty of Daman. pic.twitter.com/1HllrcD4ft — Praful K Patel (@prafulkpatel) November 22, 2021

Bhoot Police actor, Jacqueline Fernandez also often shares glimpses from her time on the sets of Ram Setu, which will be helmed by Abhishek Sharma. She recently posted a candid picture of herself and Kumar caught in a candid moment in Ooty. She called the location her favourite place and could be seen looking into the distance with her co-star. She wrote, "Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu 🦋in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best 💙"

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar