'Sooryavanshi' Out On Netflix: Check Akshay Kumar Film's Box Office Collections Till Now

'Sooryavanshi' out on Netflix in a surprise for fans since the makers did not create a build-up. Here's the Akshay Kumar film's box office collections till now.

Sooryavanshi has been a breath of fresh air for the theatres as it brought audiences back after a one-and-a-half year lull imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did the Akshay Kumar-starrer become the first film to hit the Rs 100-crore mark in this period, it is now inching closer to the Rs 200-crore club. The Rohit Shetty directorial has now headed to Over-the-Top space too. 

The cop action drama has released on Netflix.  This was after it was said that the venture earned a good price from the streamer. Amid the OTT venture, here's looking at the reported figure it earned from Netflix and box office figures of the film:

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi earned Rs 100 crore from Netflix for OTT venture?

Sooryavanshi has arrived on Netflix already. One can log into the streaming service and catch up on it right now.  

This is unlike the usual trend when the actors and makers build-up to the OTT release, by sharing the release date and then urging all to watch it online as well. Since the film released on November 5, it has arrived earlier than the 1-month gap after which a film usually releases on OTT. 

The venture, as per a report on Bollywood Hungama, struck a deal worth Rs 100 crore to bring the film on the platform. 
Sooryavanshi box office collections.

Sooryavanshi box office collections in almost a month

The current collections of Sooryavanshi stand at Rs 190.88 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is still finding audiences in the fourth week and this is the  27-day tally for the film.

The collections in the fourth week have been Rs 71 lacs on Friday, Rs 1.43 crore on Saturday, Rs 2.05 crore on Sunday, Rs 62 lakh on Monday, Rs 64 lakh on Tuesday and Rs 51 lakh on Wednesday. The fourth week total is Rs 5.96 crore.

The film had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just five days. It then hit Rs 150 crore by the second week, in just 10 days. 

Sooryvanshi is the story of the anti-terrorist force battling a terrorist operation in Mumbai and also stars Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty's other cop characters, Singham and Simmba, played by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

