Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' To Hit Theatres In Aug 2022

It is raining announcements of films' releases, especially for Akshay Kumar, who has a handful of upcoming movies. Akshay Kumar will star in five much-awaited films in 2021 and 2022. One of his much-anticipated family dramas, Raksha Bandhan co-staring Bhumi Pednekar, is also one of the films his fans are waiting to watch ever since its last year's announcement.

Following the decision of the Maharashtra government to reopen cinema halls, filmmakers are scheduling dates for theatrical releases. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's film Raksha Bandhan is also set to hit the silver screens next year, on the occasion of the Rakhi festival. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Raksha Bandhan would release on August 11, 2022. Akshay Kumar's other films include Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu.

Details about Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan will star Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film will also see Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sadia Khateeb playing the roles of Akshay Kumar's sisters. The film is expected to be a heart-tugging story of the bond between a brother and his sister. Aanand L Rai is serving as the director of the film while it is being distributed by Zee Studios in association with Rai and Alka Hiranandani.

Akshay Kumar on Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar announced the film Raksha Bandhan on the occasion of the festival of Rakhi in 2020. The actor shared the official poster via social media. he also revealed how Raksha Bandhan was the quickest film he had ever signed in his career. He wrote, "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters". He further dedicated the film to his sister Alka and wrote, "Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister. It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life.".

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh