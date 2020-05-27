Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 45 Lakh To CINTAA For Distressed Junior Artists And Daily Wagers

Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar has donated an amount of Rs 45 lakh to help 1,500 members of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) who are hit by the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The junior artistes and daily wage workers had been suffering due the industry shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. With the donation money, CINTAA members will get Rs 3000 a month until they can get back on their feet after work resumes in the industry.

According to reports published in a daily, CINTAA Sr. Joint Secretary Amit Behl talked with the fellow CINTAA member Ayub Khan about the lack of funds and the plight of its members. Khan then disclosed the issue to Sajid Nadiadwala who then moved to his friend and neighbour Akshay Kumar for lending a helping hand for those who have lost their sources of livelihood amid the lockdown.

He also revealed that Akshay Kumar asked for a list of CINTAA members and immediately transferred Rs.45 lakh for their support. One of the CINTAA members Raj Kareer was quoted as saying, “All of us are very touched and humbled by Akshay Sir’s kind and generous deed. All strugglers got a message saying Akshay Kumar had deposited Rs. 3,000 into our bank accounts. I am glad he came forward to help us,”

Earlier, Akshay had pledged Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s newly launched fund PM-CARES to provide relief due to the crisis. No other celebrity from the film industry or production house has pledged an amount higher than him yet. The Khiladi star has donated Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for medical essentials to BMC in the making of personal protection equipment, masks and rapid testing kits.

