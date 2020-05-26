Akshay Kumar Gets Back To Work With 6 Am Meeting With The Makers Of 'Bell Bottom'

Akshay Kumar was expected to kick-start 2020 with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. However, the film which was supposed to release in March has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, despite the lockdown and cancelled shooting schedules, Akshay Kumar is not staying idle. As per reports, the actor recently conducted a script narration for his upcoming film Bell Bottom just as old times.

Akshay Kumar conducts script narration meeting

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar held a script reading session with the makers of his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shared a picture of their video chat, adding that the meeting took place early today at 6 am.

Several others were also a part of this early morning meeting with Akshay Kumar. The producers of Bell Bottom, Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani were all smiles in the picture. Additionally, Bell Bottom writers Ranjit Tiwari and Aseem Arora were also present on the call with Akshay Kumar.

Take a look at the picture here:

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set against the backdrop of the 1980s. While sharing his first look from the film last year, Akshay Kumar had claimed that Bell Bottom will be a “roller-coaster” ride. The film is expected to release by early 2021. See Akshay Kumar’s first look from Bell Bottom here:

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar also shot for an advertisement with R Balki. The advertisement was a part of an awareness campaign pulled together by the central government about the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting was done with all the safety measures in place at Kamalistan studio. R Balki, in an interview later, added that they had minimal people on set and everyone was wearing masks.

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is expected to release later this year. The film is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s Police Universe and also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Additionally, there have also been rumours that his upcoming film, Laxxmi Bomb might be released on a digital platform.

In other news, the sets of another Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj will reportedly be pulled down soon in the wake of approaching monsoon. The makers of the film will reportedly shift the remaining shooting of the film to an indoor location.

