Akshay Kumar Resumes Outdoor Shoot, Films COVID Awareness Ad With Director R. Balki

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the first to resume shoot amid the ongoing coronavirus imposed lockdown. The actor has reportedly shot for an advertisement as a part of an awareness campaign on coronavirus by the central government. The ad is being helmed by Akshay Kumar's PadMan director R. Balki who also worked with him in Mission Mangal last year. According to reports, both director and actor had all the necessary police and municipal permissions in place before filming the awareness ad.

Photos of the shoot from earlier on Monday have surfaced online where the entire team seems to have ensured that all COVID-19 precautionary guidelines and safety measures are followed. Akshay Kumar and R Balki can be seen wearing face masks and maintaining the distance as they go about shooting for the ad.

Have a look:

The advertisement is a part of a government campaign and is expected to go on air soon. Akshay Kumar has also joined hands with several personalities from cinema and sports, including cricketer Virat Kohli, Turkish-German actor Meryem Uzerli, for a video where they can be seen thanking the frontline workers for risking their lives in service of people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The minute-long video also features filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, singer Hariharan, India football team captain Sunil Chhetri and former formula one world champion Damon Hill.

"As we stand together in this fight against coronavirus, I want to express my immense gratitude to all the health workers, doctors, nurses and essential workers. Today, as you fight to keep humanity alive, we cheer you on. Well done, amazing job. You guys are our real heroes," they said in the video.

Calling frontline workers the guiding light amid the crisis, the celebrities said the world will overcome the pandemic together. They can be heard saying, "In these dark times and in this difficult journey, it is you all who have shown us light. Because of you, people and society are safe. You are real-life heroes, putting your lives at risk every day to save humanity. I just want to say, we thank you, we salute you and we appreciate all that you are doing. I am sending you hope, strength, power. Please stay strong, stay safe. We will get through this together. We shall overcome."

Have a look:

(with PTI inputs)

