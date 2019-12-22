The Debate
Akshay Kumar Faces Criticism For 'abusing Lord Ram' In Good Newwz Dialogue, Watch

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar faces flak on social media after his controversial dialogue against Lord Ram in Good Newwz trailer went viral. Here's how the netizens reacted —

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay

Akshay Kumar who is busy promoting his next film 'Good Newwz' — releasing on November 27 — got trolled on social media for 'abusing Lord Ram' in the second trailer of the film. “Mere Bache ka naam Hola Ram hai kyunki vo Holi pe paida hua tha”, to which Akshay replies “Acha hua apka bacha Lohri pe paida nahi hua.” One user wrote: "How dare you to Abuse Indian religion’s and Hindu gods of India? We indians will not tolerate it at all."

Akshay Kumar mocks Krushna Abhishek with a Govinda twist on The Kapil Sharma Show

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, as the actor has several releases lined up in the coming year. Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. The actor will be seen in Laxmmi bomb along with Kiara Advani. Reportedly, the film is a remake of the Telegu film, Kanchana. 

Akshay Kumar calls on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, VP gives details of conversation  

 

 

