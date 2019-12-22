Akshay Kumar Faces Criticism For 'abusing Lord Ram' In Good Newwz Dialogue, Watch

Akshay Kumar who is busy promoting his next film 'Good Newwz' — releasing on November 27 — got trolled on social media for 'abusing Lord Ram' in the second trailer of the film. “Mere Bache ka naam Hola Ram hai kyunki vo Holi pe paida hua tha”, to which Akshay replies “Acha hua apka bacha Lohri pe paida nahi hua.” One user wrote: "How dare you to Abuse Indian religion’s and Hindu gods of India? We indians will not tolerate it at all."

Dear @akshaykumar you are Canadian citizen and we don’t have problem with it.



But how dare you to Abuse Indian religion’s and Hindu gods of India?

We indians will not tolerate it at all.



AKSHAY ABUSES LORD RAMA pic.twitter.com/JHFgEqWmgH — 🌠 MASS 🌠 DABANGG3 🌠 (@Being_RajArya_) December 21, 2019

Now akshay kumar directly abusing our

Hindu brother's Lord ram for cheap humour.

Shame on you deshdrohi Canadian.

@akshaykumar



WEEKEND WITH DABANGG3

AKSHAY ABUSES LORD RAMA pic.twitter.com/xVfsRy55hz — MD IRISH (@MDIRISH6) December 21, 2019

A foreigner who come to our India and earns lots of respect and money and this guy clearly insulting our Hindutva lord "Ram " whether he is real or fake we never forgive your Canadian 🇨🇦😠🖕



Akshay Kumar = Fake Kumar



AKSHAY ABUSES LORD RAMA pic.twitter.com/YlLbptUDsN — Adarsh dubey (@adarshdubey083) December 21, 2019

First he disrespected hindu community in mission mangal and now in his upcoming new film #GoodNewwz boycott! ASAP



AKSHAY ABUSES LORD RAMA pic.twitter.com/KEE4bc2C1D — brat (@FlybrownG) December 21, 2019

It's a Request ram wala joke hata dijiye film se , joke ke liye or kuch bacha nhi kya jo aap desh ke aradhya ke Naam pr ye sab kar rahe h? — Harsha Baizel (@HarshaBaizel) December 21, 2019

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, as the actor has several releases lined up in the coming year. Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. The actor will be seen in Laxmmi bomb along with Kiara Advani. Reportedly, the film is a remake of the Telegu film, Kanchana.

