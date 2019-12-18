Akshay Kumar Calls On Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, VP Gives Details Of Conversation

Akshay Kumar is currently on a promotional spree for his next movie Good Newwz. The promotions brought the actor to New Delhi on Wednesday, but the visit did not just turn out to be about the movie. 'Khiladi' Kumar also met the political bigwigs during his visit. The Mission Mangal star met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as well as the Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. He, along with Gadkari, launched an advertisement for the implementation of FASTag in the capital. His interaction with VP Venkaiah Naidu revolved around the importance of cinema as a medium for not just entertainment, but also education. Naidu expressed his wish to see cinema promoting cultural ethos, traditions and family values.

Dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, Akshay Kumar called on the Vice President. The duo shook hands and sat for a conversation. Venkaiah Naidu shared pictures of the interaction on Twitter and wrote, “Well-known actor Shri Akshay Kumar called on the Vice President in New Delhi today @akshaykumar.” He added, “During his interaction with Akshay Kumar, the Vice President opined that the medium of Cinema should not only entertain but also educate the people by focusing on socially relevant themes. He wanted cinema to promote India's cultural ethos, traditions and family values.”

Here are the posts

Well-known actor Shri Akshay Kumar called on the Vice President in New Delhi today @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/1HneSUv3KB — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 18, 2019

While Akshay Kumar was known for his action hero image, that was followed by a series of comedy roles, in recent years, he seems to doing what the Vice President wishes to see. He starred in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Gold and Mission Mangal. These films dealt with social issues or those celebrating the country’s achievements.

Meanwhile, Akshay stars opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good Newwz. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film releases on December 27.

