Akshay Kumar Mocks Krushna Abhishek With A Govinda Twist On The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has successfully completed a hundred episodes and to celebrate this incredible milestone the cast of Good Newwz were invited. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh were all present at this occasion. In a recent promo dropped by the channel, fans noticed Akshay Taking a dig at Krushna’s character in a rather comical way.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar mocks Krushna Abhishek with a Govinda twist

Krushna’s character is called Sapna who owns a massage parlour and lights everyone up with the quirky options of massages she has to offer. In the promotional video, we see Akshay Kumar mentioning a form of massage which he labels as Bhanja massage. The actor takes a dig at Krushna who happens to be the nephew of veteran actor Govinda.

He mentioned that in the massage, all the work is been done by one man and then his nephew walks and collects his money. Audiences were caught off guard with Akshay’s impeccable sense of humour and were left laughing for a while. In another promo we see Kapil flirting with the leading ladies as a comical gag that he always does.

Good Newwz, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and it is based on the issue of IVF. A goof-up happens which leads to some rib-tickling drama through the film. The film has already been tagged as one of the most anticipated entertainers for 2019 among fans.

