Akshay Kumar's Filhaall: Kriti Sanon Gushes Over Co-star After Sister Nupur's Grand Debut

The Sanon sisters have a lot to thank Akshay Kumar for their recent success. While Kriti Sanon delivered the biggest success of her career with Housefull 4, even Nupur Sanon took a grand start to her career with the success of the single Filhaall. The elder of the two, Kriti, feels that the senior actor played a major role in the success of their ventures. While she had a blast shooting with Khiladi Kumar for his hunger for work and down-to-earth nature, she felt that her sister could not have got a better co-star to begin her career with.

In a recent interview with a daily, Kriti shared that she had a ‘great time’ shooting with Akshay on Housefull 4. The Heropanti star termed him as ‘chilled out’ and ‘down-to-earth Dilli wala’ and a ‘nice person’, who is also hungry to put in the best performance. The actor stated that she was delighted with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samhi, the duo behind Housefull 4, for considering the Akshay-Kriti pair and how it could be explored separately in Bachchan Pandey as well. About Filhaall, Kriti said in the interview that the track happened ‘organically.’ She added that Nupur could not believe for the longest time that she was working with Akshay in her debut. The Bareilly Ki Barfi star also said that Akshay was the ‘best co-satar' that Nupur could’ve started her career with.

Sanon sister’s success

Housefull 4 is among the biggest hits of this year, having crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office. The movie also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hedge, Bobby Deol, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, among others. The movie was a comedy revolving around the theme of reincarnation, with one track running in 1419 and the other in 2019.

Filhaall, meanwhile, has already hit a whopping 310 million views on YouTube in the span of just three weeks. The video was also the first time Akshay featured in a single. The track, sung and composed by B Praak, features Akshay and Nupur’s characters, who are ex-lovers, meeting after many years as a doctor and patient.

