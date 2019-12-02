Filhall Singer Praak Thanks Akshay Kumar For Starring In His Music Video, Calls Him 'God'

Singer-composer, B Praak, cannot help but feel overwhelmed over the fact that Akshay Kumar starred in his last music video, Filhall. The video song has received over 200 million views on YouTube. B Praak claimed that Akshay Kumar was a Bhagwan in his life.

Filhall marked the music debut of Akshay Kumar. The video also starred Nupur Sanon, Kriti Sanon’s sister, marking her screen debut. In an interview with IANS, B Praak said that he was fortunate to have Akshay star in his music video. He arrived in his life like a god. He added he is overjoyed with the love and appreciation that Filhall received from the audience. Akshay was also very gracious when B Praak wanted to express his gratitude to him.

Talking about his collaboration with B Praak with an entertainment portal Akshay Kumar reportedly said that he is the “perfect combination of soulful vocals and lyrics”. Akshay also reportedly added that he did not need much convincing because he was mighty impressed by B Praak’s work in Kesari. He had no qualms about working with the singer again.

Akshay Kumar shoots for his first music video #Filhaal with Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk... Directed by Arvinder Khaira... Sung by B Praak. pic.twitter.com/cqD9EzhSWa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2019

B Praak is a Punjabi singer who recently made his debut in Bollywood playback in the movie Kesari. He gave his voice for the soulful number Teri Mitti. The movie had Akshay Kumar as its lead. While Filhall is still a rage, the Punjabi singer is all set for this next Bollywood track in Good Newwz which incidentally stars Akshay Kumar. He had also done playback for the song Bharat Salaam in the movie Hotel Mumbai. Talking about carving his place in Bollywood, B Praak said that it felt great to see Bollywood welcoming artists from different regions. He reportedly felt that what mattered now in the industry was talent and he was happy to see the people in "showbiz" liking his music.

Watch the video of Filhall here:

