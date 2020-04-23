Akshay Kumar's 'Teri Mitti' Song Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors To Release On April 24

Akshay Kumar is one of the Bollywood celebrities who are actively working towards the cause of COVID-19, trying to help not only financially, but also by encouraging people to join the fight against the pandemic. The actor joined hands with singer B Praak to release a newer version of the song Teri Mitti, which would be a tribute to all the coronavirus warriors. The song includes the appreciation for all the doctors who are continuously at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. Teri Mitti is originally a part of the movie Kesari.

Akshay Kumar's Teri Mitti Tribute

Akshay Kumar posted a small snippet of the song on his Instagram and gave some details about the song. Akshay revealed that the Teri Mitti Tribute will be released on 12.30 PM on April 24. In the caption of the post, he shared:

किसी ने सही कहा है, मुश्किल के समय सिर्फ अपने साथ देते है और हमारे साथ इस मुश्किल में सबसे आगे है हमारे अपने डॉक्टर्स जो सफ़ेद कोट में सैनिको से कम नहीं है.

The video shared by Akshay Kumar showed a light blue background. As the tunes of the song Teri Mitti begins, a silhouette of doctors appears. The video also has two beautiful lines from the song that said:

Sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thee, ab uska rang safer hua (The Khaki colour of the uniform on the border has now changed to white)

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar has become a part of a coronavirus song made by the members of the entertainment industry. Akshay was also a part of the song Muskurayega India, which was an initiative taken by the Cape of Good Films and JJustMusic. The song also features many other actors like Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and many others.

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

