Akshay Kumar Inspires Jackky Bhagnani For 'kasrat', Quips About 'hips Like Shakira'; Watch

Akshay Kumar epitomizes fitness and is known for the disciplined lifestyle that inspires Bollywood actors of the old and the young generations. Actor turned film producer Jackky Bhagnani, who is working with the Khiladi of Bollywood in the upcoming detective thriller film Bell Bottom, shared a video of himself where he can be seen working out with a hula-hoop. Through the caption, he attributed Akshay Kumar as his inspiration to do 'kasrat' (exercise) every day as a part of his lifestyle.

Responding to the video post, Bhool Bhulaiya actor Akshay Kumar expressed his pride in seeing Jackky do a challenging exercise. He captioned the post by poking fun at him for moving his 'hips like Shakira Shakira' and presented another challenge for him to accomplish next. Colombian singing artist Shakira is known for her scintillating belly dance in the music videos of her songs like 'Hips Don't Lie' and 'Beautiful Liar' among others.

So proud of you Jackky 💪🏽

There's nothing that makes me happier than seeing you move your hips like Shakira Shakira!! Next challenge on one leg mate 😉 https://t.co/3UG6jWINac — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar has been lauded, time and again, by the film fraternity for his punctuality, fitness, and disciplined lifestyle which are the secrets of his youthful looks onscreen. The actor, in fact, recently revealed that he had to lose over eight to nine kilos to fit into the skin of the ATS Officer for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. The cop drama features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles with special appearances of Singham actor Ajay Devgn and Simmba actor Ranveer Singh.

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

The Housefull actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which is scheduled to release on March 24. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in a special appearance in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re which features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles. He is currently filming for Raghava Lawrence directed horror comedy film Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani. The film is expected to release on May 22, 2020.

