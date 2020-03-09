Akshay Kumar Worked With Jackie Shroff In THESE Movies Before 'Sooryavanshi'

Sooryavanshi is the upcoming cop drama directed by Rohit Shetty which is all set to release on March 27, 2020. The cop drama features Akshay Kumar as the chief of the ATS squad in the film and many veteran actors, including Gulshan Grover and Jackie Shroff, are said to be in the cast of the film portraying pivotal roles. Check out the times both Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff have shared screen space together in their films.

Brothers

Akshay Kunar and Sidharth Malhotra appeared as warring brothers in this sports drama film. The Bollywood film is the remake of American film Warriors that released in 2011. Jackie Shroff played the role of Garson Fernandes aka Gary Fernandes in the film.

Housefull 3

The director and writer duo Sajid-Farhad's movie Housefull 3 is the third movie in the Housefull franchise. The comedy film featured Akshay Kumar as Sanket Sehgal aka Sandy/Sundi, he played Gracy's husband in the film. Jackie Shroff played the role of a don named Urja Nagre, who was the father of three daughters.

Bhagam Bhag

Bhagam Bhag is another comedy movie where Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar shared screen space. Jackie Shroff played the role of J.D. Mehra who was the police commissioner in the film. Bhagam Bhag is one of the super hit comedy films by Priyadarshan.

Aan: Men at Work

The movie Aan: Men at Work is a cop drama full of power-packed action scenes. Before Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar and Jackie appeared together in this cop drama movie. Jackie Shroff played the role of corrupt businessman Gautam Walia whereas Akshay Kumar was DCP Om Patnaik.

