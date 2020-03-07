Akshay Kumar Went Under Tremendous Weight Loss To Essay The ATS Officer In 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi created a lot of buzz as soon as the trailer was released. The film is the third story in Rohit Shetty’s cop world. Sooryavanshi trailer hinted at a movie filled with action, thriller, and drama, with Akshay Kumar performing tough stunts and dialogues. Ahead of Sooryavanshi's release, Akshay Kumar revealed that he went through a tremendous transformation to fit into the role of the ATS officer in the film.

Akshay Kumar has always been a propagator of fitness and good health

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3' To 'Sooryavanvshi': Bollywood Movies Releasing In March 2020

Akshay Kumar’s movies and characters are always defining some social element. This time as well, Akshay Kumar will take on the terrorist sleeper cells in Mumbai, as per the trailer of the film. For this, he had to undergo various training skills and rigorous gym hours.

He revealed in an interview to a news publication, ahead of Sooryavanshi release, that he had to lose over eight to nine kilos to fit into the skin of the ATS Officer as seen in Sooryavanshi trailer. Akshay Kumar's movies often require the actor to undergo weight loss or gaining programmes and Sooryavanshi was one such film.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 4-minute Long 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Breaks Records, Leaves 'Zero' Behind

In the Sooryavanshi trailer, it was clear that the film will have a lot of fighting and high octane stunts on helicopters and cars. Akshay Kumar's movies mostly are action-packed and the Sooryavanshi trailer is a hint of what fans can expect from the film. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi will release on March 24, 2020, and is a much-awaited by many fans. The film will also star Simmba reel cop Ranveer Singh and Singham reel cop Ajay Devgn. Katrina Kaif is the female lead in the film.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Praises Co-star Katrina Kaif's Acting In Upcoming Cop Drama 'Sooryavanshi'

Watch Sooryavanshi trailer

Also Read | Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Rohit Shetty Reveals How He Added Authenticity To Film's Plot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.