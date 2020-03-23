Akshay Kumar Is A Family Man; Here Are Adorable Pictures And Videos That Prove It

Akshay Kumar has completed more than 23 years in the film industry. He is known for his action films. The actor has always been vocal about his family and kids. He has also been seen showering love on his kids Aarav and Nitara, wife Twinkle Khanna, and his mother. The Housefull 4 actor is also be known as a family man. Check out these beautiful pictures and videos of him with his family.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Adorable Posts Showing His Love Towards Daughter Nitara

Akshay Kumar — A family man

In this picture, Akshay Kumar is going into a village home with his daughter. Akshay Kumar captioned the picture “Today’s morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple’s house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything”.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Turns Into 'Daddy Claus' For Daughter Nitara On Christmas

In this picture, Akshay Kumar is posing with his daughter. He was seen wishing his daughter a happy birthday. Akshay Kumar captioned the picture “My Baby Girl, you have given me Love I didn’t know existed ❤. Please don’t grow up just yet, I’m not ready for you to swim without Me. Happy 6th Birthday Princess 👸🏻”.

Akshay Kumar is seen again spending time with his family. He posted a video on Instagram in which Twinkle, Akshay’s wife, is seen making him a punching bag. The Gold actor captioned the video “When you’re a martial arts enthusiast teaching her the moves but She decides to use you as a punching bag instead 😬😂 That’s how 18 years have been...Improvised and full of surprises ❤️ #TheYinToMyYang”.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna's Post With Akshay Kumar & 'karate Girl' Nitara Is Too Cute For Words

Not just with kids and wife, Akshay has always seen spending time with his mother who resides out of India. He posted a picture of his mother who has started practising yoga at the age of 75. He captioned the picture “Sharing something I’m extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time🧘🏻‍♀️”.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Bond With His Daughter Nitara Is Priceless

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.