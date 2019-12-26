Akshay Kumar Turns Into 'Daddy Claus' For Daughter Nitara On Christmas

Akshay Kumar celebrated Christmas by donning a Santa outfit for daughter Nitara. Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo. The picture shows Akshay treating Nitara with gifts, to which Twinkle Khanna refers to Nitara as an 'Elf' and Akshay Kumar as 'Daddy Claus'.

Earlier this year, Akshay posted a heartfelt wish for his daughter on her birthday and wrote: "She's happiest when she's in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently." Akshay Kumar was recently busy promoting his film Housefull 4 and was on a 17hr train journey with his daughter and the star cast when he uploaded a video, showing his daughter Nitara making a tent out of pillows and blankets provided in the train.

She's happiest when she's in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently 😁 Wishing you all the happiness in the world always❤️ Happy birthday darling, Nitara 😘😘🤗 pic.twitter.com/I6Na9ifWRZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, has several releases lined up in the coming year. Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. The actor will be seen in Laxmmi bomb along with Kiara Advani. Reportedly, the film is a remake of the Telegu film, Kanchana.

