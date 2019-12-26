The Debate
Akshay Kumar Turns Into 'Daddy Claus' For Daughter Nitara On Christmas

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar turned into 'Daddy Claus' & showered gifts and love on daughter Nitara for Christmas, pictures of which were shared by Twinkle Khanna on Instagram

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Akshay

Akshay Kumar celebrated Christmas by donning a Santa outfit for daughter Nitara. Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo. The picture shows Akshay treating Nitara with gifts, to which Twinkle Khanna refers to Nitara as an 'Elf' and Akshay Kumar as 'Daddy Claus'.

Akshay Kumar faces criticism for 'abusing Lord Ram' in Good Newwz dialogue, Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Earlier this year, Akshay posted a heartfelt wish for his daughter on her birthday and wrote: "She's happiest when she's in daddy’s arms and so is daddy, evidently." Akshay Kumar was recently busy promoting his film Housefull 4 and was on a 17hr train journey with his daughter and the star cast when he uploaded a video, showing his daughter Nitara making a tent out of pillows and blankets provided in the train.

Akshay Kumar praises 'Good Newwz' co-star Kareena Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, has several releases lined up in the coming year. Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. The actor will be seen in Laxmmi bomb along with Kiara Advani. Reportedly, the film is a remake of the Telegu film, Kanchana. 

Akshay Kumar reveals that he has not read a single book by Twinkle Khanna; here's why

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
