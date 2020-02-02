Twinkle Khanna's Post With Akshay Kumar & 'karate Girl' Nitara Is Too Cute For Words

Twinkle Khanna, known for her witty sense of humour and intelligent penmanship, often shares quirky updates from her life through her social media account. While most of her posts make us laugh out loud or admire her way of dealing with situations, there are some which feature adorably cute moments of her family. Her latest post on Instagram features her daughter Nitara honing her martial arts skills with her father Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Twinkle Khanna has captioned the post with the words, "One last kick before she leaves for her first karate exam. #karategirl".

Seven-year-old Nitara is the apple of her father's eye and the duo have often caught the netizens' adoration through either Akshay Kumar or Twinkle Khanna's social media updates. The Pyjamas Are Forgiving author had shared the cutest photo of the father-daughter duo on the occasion of Christmas last year. The photo featured Akshay Kumar dressed up as Santa Claus and indulging his daughter Nitara with gifts and kisses.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar seldom share mushy pictures of their family as they often share quirky posts where they can be seen taking a dig at each other. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary earlier last month, Akshay Kumar posted a hilarious post depicting the perils of married life as he posed as his 2.0 character Pakshirajan with his wife. He also humorously captioned the picture with “visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like”.

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

The Housefull actor was last seen onscreen in the Raj Mehta directed comedy entertainer Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The goof-up comedy film received critical acclaim at the Box-Office. Akshay Kumar will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's cop drama film Sooryavanshi which is expected to release in theaters on March 27, 2020. The Khiladi actor will also be seen in Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy film Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani. Akshay Kumar is also currently filming for Pinjar fame Chandraprakash Dwivedi's upcoming period drama film Prithviraj which will be produced by Yash Raj Films.

