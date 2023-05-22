Vivek Agnihotri, Nandita Das Criticise Cannes For 'replacing Film With Fashion'

Cannes 2023 is facing criticism from several celebrities who have voiced their disappointment with the state of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Vivek Agnihotri, Nandita Das, and Meera Chopra are among the prominent figures who have called out the film festival this year. They highlighted various concerns and discrepancies within the event.

Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files filmmaker, expressed disappointment with the festival’s current state, criticising its focus on fashion and social media influencers rather than the film themselves. Vivek shared his thoughts on Twitter, posting a screenshot of a newspaper featuring celebrities on the Cannes red carpet. He lamented the shift away from the festival's core purpose and questioned the attention given to fashion at the expense of filmmakers.

So sad to see the death of Cannes Film Festival. Most of these are not even actors or have any film showing at Cannes. Films are replaced with fashion. Actors with SM influencers. Film Journalism with… you know what…



And FILMMAKERS… who cares about them?

Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/fBMdWF1sSE — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 22, 2023

Nandita Das

Nandita Das, an acclaimed actress and director, reminded people that Cannes is meant to be a festival of films, not clothes. She shared pictures from her past Cannes appearances and expressed regret at missing the event this year. Nandita highlighted the significance of the films showcased and the conversations held at Cannes, emphasising that the focus should be on cinema rather than fashion choices.

Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra, who has attended Cannes previously, echoed the sentiments of Vivek and others. She expressed sadness over the festival becoming more of a fashion parade and noted the pressure on Bollywood celebrities to showcase their outfit and appearances in the media. Meera contrasted this with other countries where the focus remains on the art of filmmaking rather than excessive emphasis on fashion and publicity.

Its very sad, i said the same thing when i went there last year.. that its become a fashion parade. Bollywood only talks abt what you are wearing and where all you are being covered in media, to the extent that it becomes stressful. believe me its not the same for other… — Meera Chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 20, 2023

