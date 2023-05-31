Parineeti Chopra Blushes As Paparazzi Ask Her About ‘shadi Ki Tareek’ | Watch

Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13. In her recent outing in Mumbai, the Ishaqzaade actress was asked about the date of her impending marriage.

Parineeti and Raghav are engaged to be married. The actress stepped out in the city on May 30 and was snapped by the paparazzi. During the encounter, Parineeti was asked by the paparazzi ‘shadi ki tarik kab hai’ (when is the wedding date). The reaction of the actress is doing rounds on the internet.

Parineeti stepped out in the city in a white on white ethnic look. The actress completed her plain white, printed salwar kurta with sunglasses and left her tresses open. She smiled at the paparazzi and waved at them when asked about the wedding date.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to have a Rajasthan wedding?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently made headlines when they were spotted at an airport in Rajasthan. Fans of the couple speculated that they are in the state to look for venues for a possible destination wedding. A video of the couple was shared on a paparazzi account confirming that they were infact location scouting for their reported October wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement

After making several appearances in public together, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on May 13 in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by notable guests like Priyanka Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Mika Singh and designer Manish Malhotra among others. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, the Chamkila actress revealed that she knew Raghav was ‘the one’ after having breakfast with him once.

Parineeti Chopra to feature in Chamkila

Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in the upcoming film Chamkila. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is based on the life of prominent Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur. Diljit Dosanjh also stars in the movie alongside Parineeti. It will release on OTT in 2024.