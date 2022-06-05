Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut Wish CM Yogi Adityanath On Birthday; Pray For His ‘long Life'

As June 5, 2022 marks Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 50th birthday, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut took to their social media space and extended their heartfelt wishes to the leader. Earlier, in the day, PM Narendra Modi also wished him on his special day as the former lauded his 'able' leadership, stating that the 'state has scaled new heights'.

Akshay Kumar & Kangana Ranaut send greetings to CM Yogi on his birthday

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar prayed for CM Yogi's 'long and healthy life'. Sharing CM's picture, he tweeted, "Warm greetings on your birthday @myogiadityanath Ji आपकी लम्बी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए शुभकामनाएँ (greetings for your long life and good health)."

Warm greetings on your birthday @myogiadityanath ji 🙏🏻 आपकी लम्बी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/gP7mJG8Xxp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2022

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut headed to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt wish for CM Yogi Adityanath. Sharing a picture on her IG stories, the Manikarnika fame actor wrote, "एक महान या प्रेरणा के स्त्रोत, जिन्होंने मुझ हमेशा एक बहन की तरह स्नेह और सम्मान दिया.... योगी जी की दीर्घ आयु की प्रार्थना करती हूँ और आथना करताहका उनकयश मा परे तिव में चमके", (Someone who has always loved and respected me as a sister. Praying for Yogi’s long life and hope his glory shine throughout this world.)"

PM Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the CM of Uttar Pradesh as he tweeted, "Birthday greetings to UP’s dynamic Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji. Under his able leadership, the state has scaled new heights of progress. He has ensured pro-people governance for the people of the state. Praying for his long and healthy life in service to the people."

Birthday greetings to UP’s dynamic Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji. Under his able leadership, the state has scaled new heights of progress. He has ensured pro-people governance to the people of the state. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2022

Yogi Adityanath declares Samrat Prithviraj tax free in UP

Recently, Yogi Adityanath declared Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj tax-free in UP post attending a special screening of the film held at Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan. Yogi congratulated the team and said, “Akshay Kumar has beautifully shown the history of India in his film.” Soon after that, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also declared the film 'tax-free' in the state.

Samrat Prithviraj opened to a positive response in India as it earned ₹ 10.70 Cr in India net at the Box Office on its first day, while the film gained momentum towards day 2 and managed to show an upward trend. The early estimates suggest that the period drama film minted around Rs 12.30 Cr.

Image: Instagram/@KanganaRanaut, PTI