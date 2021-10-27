Akshay Kumar, Katrina Share Beautiful Chemistry In 'Mere Yaaraa' Song From 'Sooryavanshi'

Ahead of the release of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film Sooryavanshi, makers have unveiled the film's second track titled Mere Yaaraa. The romantic song showcases the leading duo's budding romance, leading up to their marriage. Set amid scenic locations, the soulful track has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan while Kaushik-Guddu and Akash gave the music.

The track comes full circle with the duo welcoming their newborn and spending time together as a family. Announcing the song on his Instagram handle today, Akshay Kumar described it as "When you find that one in a million". Sooryavanshi's first-ever song Aila Re Aillaa, featuring Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh has already become a buzzing hit.

Sooryavanshi's Mere Yaaraa track released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 27, the Bell Bottom star shared a glimpse of the full track and wrote, "When you find that one in a million, your heart can’t help but sing #MereYaaraa." Katrina also posted the clip and called captioned it as "those blissful days". Take a look.

Only last week, makers revealed the foot-tapping track Aila Re Aillaa, which starred the superstars in Shetty's cop franchise shaking a leg together. The track, which has been reprised from Akshay's film Khatta Meetha, has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, while Daler Mehndi has crooned it. Celebrating the coming together of the superstars, Akshay wrote, "It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together."

More details about Sooryavanshi

The cop drama marks, which Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty, follows the story of Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. Katrina Kaif will play the role of his wife Aditi Sooryavanshi. Like other Rohit Shetty films, one can expect it to be filled with high-octane action drama and wild stunts. Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez, the film is slated for a theatrical release on November 5, 2021.

Actors like Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, and Jaaved Jaaferi will also appear in supporting roles.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@AKSHAY KUMAR