Rohit Shetty Expresses Excitement As 'Sooryavanshi' Gears Up For Release After 19 Months

As Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi gears up for its release next month, director Rohit Shetty took a moment to express his excitement ahead of the cop drama hitting theatres on November 5. Taking to his Instagram handle today, Shetty uploaded a picture alongside the leading duo and noted how the film's 19-month halt is coming to an end. The film, which was initially slated for a 2020 release, faced several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helmed by Shetty, the movie features Kumar as the eponymous anti-terrorism Squad chief, with actors like Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, and Jaaved Jaaferi helming supporting roles. Further piquing fans' curiosity, Sooryavanshi also has extended cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Rohit Shetty expresses excitement ahead of Sooryavanshi release

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, October 25, Shetty uploaded a picture of the director-actor trio and wrote, "Holding everyone together for the past 19 months…I CAN FINALLY SAY 10 DAYS TO GO…SOORYAVANSHI RELEASING ON 5TH NOV. @akshaykumar @katrinakaif." Many fans and celebrities, including Suniel Shetty, wished the team good luck and wrote, "Soooooo looking forward ROOOOO … the very best."

The film, which marks Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with the director, follows the story of Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai.

Like other Rohit Shetty films, one can expect it to be filled with high-octane action drama and wild stunts. Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez, the film is slated for a theatrical release on November 5, 2021. Makers recently released the foot-tapping track Aila Re Aillaa, which has been a raging hit among the audience.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in the Amit Rai directorial Oh My God 2, first look posters of which were recently revealed by the makers. He also has Aanand L Rai's directorial film Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from these, he will be seen in Cinderella, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, and Gorkha.

