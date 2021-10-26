Akshay Kumar Unveils 'Sooryavanshi's Soulful Song 'Mere Yaaraa' With Katrina; Watch Teaser

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for the release of their film Sooryavanshi. As the film is releasing after 19 months delay, the two lead stars are currently involved in the film's promotions. Akshay Kumar recently unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film's romantic track Mere Yaaraa.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar recently released the official teaser of Sooryavanshi's first soulful romantic track Mere Yaaraa. The 25-second video had Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in a romantic setting. It hinted at their chemistry in the upcoming cop drama. As per the snippet, the song might narrate how Akshay and Katrina's characters met in the film and when they tied the knot. Sharing the teaser, Akshay Kumar announced the song will be out tomorrow, October 27, 2021. He wrote, "When her one smile makes you smile…let’s cherish the romance with Mere Yaaraa, song out tomorrow." Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan sang the song while Kaushik-Guddu and Akash gave the music. Rashmi Virag served as the lyricist of this soulful melody.

Last week, the filmmakers launched Sooryavanshi's first-ever song Aila Re Aillaa, featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh acing in their police avatars. The track is recreated from Akshay's film Khatta Meetha. It was originally composed by Pritam. The new edition is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Daler Mehndi sang the song while Shabbir Ahmed penned some additional lyrics. The dancing track gave some insights into the film and its plot. Sharing the song, Akshay Kumar wrote, "It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together Aila Re Aillaa Song out now."

Details about Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi marks director Rohit Shetty's fourth outing in his cop universe. The director has earlier garnered praises for his films Singham, Singham Returns, and Simmba. He is now set to bring a brand new com story starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film's plot will revolve around Akshay Kumar's character DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad. Katrina Kafi will play the role of his wife Aditi Sooryavanshi. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will reprise their roles as Singham and Simmba and join Veer Sooryavanshi in his quest to stop a terrorist attack in Mumbai. The film will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar